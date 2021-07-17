Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172,556 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 626.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,606,000 after buying an additional 506,965 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,089.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,577,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $115.85 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

