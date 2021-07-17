YVS.Finance (YVS) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular exchanges. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $272,586.82 and $30,290.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance launched on December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 915,683 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

