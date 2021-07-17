Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.41. Avangrid reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avangrid.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

AGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,897. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avangrid by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 181,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avangrid (AGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.