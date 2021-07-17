Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report sales of $276.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.35 million and the lowest is $273.91 million. Dolby Laboratories posted sales of $246.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $450,682.20. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,706 shares of company stock worth $9,299,995. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.88. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

