Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.02 Million

Brokerages expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post sales of $28.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.67 million. Flexion Therapeutics reported sales of $15.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $124.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.56 million to $130.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $191.27 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $220.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,560,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,635,000 after buying an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 189,553 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

