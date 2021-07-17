Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). GameStop posted earnings of ($1.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total transaction of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GME traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $169.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,287,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,462. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.18. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -92.88 and a beta of -2.14.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

