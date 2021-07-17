Zacks: Analysts Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.23). InflaRx reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.87). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05.

IFRX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter valued at $3,900,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,796. The company has a market cap of $112.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

