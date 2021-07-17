Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.17 Million

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $313.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.50 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $214.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

JJSF opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,861.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.05. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods during the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

