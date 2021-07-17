Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to post sales of $3.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.57 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year sales of $14.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

NYSE:J opened at $132.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

