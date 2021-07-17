Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kintara Therapeutics.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05).

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Kintara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

