Zacks: Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce sales of $2.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 million to $3.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.95 million to $24.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $85.39 million, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $102.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 488,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,965 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,699,000 after acquiring an additional 17,539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 112,166 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.89.

Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

