Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Amyris posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRS. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Amyris by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amyris by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 91,359 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 67,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

AMRS traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 3,040,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,413. Amyris has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

