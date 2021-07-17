Zacks: Analysts Expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.42). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,606.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 6,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $441,516.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,916 shares of company stock valued at $31,518,917. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 91.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,557,000 after buying an additional 680,656 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIGC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.76. 876,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -58.99. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $162.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

