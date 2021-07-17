Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $67.80 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $297.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million.

CLAR has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Clarus stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $126,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clarus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 52,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Clarus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Clarus by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.