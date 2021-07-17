Zacks: Analysts Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.44 Million

Brokerages expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) to report sales of $129.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.40 million and the lowest is $21.00 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $269.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $250.84 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million.

DRNA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $137,340.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,485 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,619. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after purchasing an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $13,451,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $38.00 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

