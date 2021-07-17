Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.42.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $56.20 and a 12-month high of $98.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.