Zacks: Analysts Expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.33). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.21. 1,209,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.77. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.43 and a 12 month high of $91.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,845,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,822 shares of company stock worth $4,357,204 in the last 90 days. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

