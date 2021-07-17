Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Oceaneering International reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NYSE:OII traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $13.06. The company had a trading volume of 834,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,444. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth about $127,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.