Zacks: Analysts Expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

OHI opened at $37.28 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

