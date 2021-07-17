Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post sales of $99.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $98.90 million and the highest is $99.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $88.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $402.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $399.31 million to $404.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $448.95 million, with estimates ranging from $437.03 million to $457.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

QLYS stock opened at $99.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.23. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Randolph Co Inc grew its position in Qualys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

