Zacks: Analysts Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SEMR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The company had a trading volume of 107,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.09. SEMrush has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $26.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $2,084,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter valued at $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

