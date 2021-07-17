Zacks: Analysts Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. The Gap reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 920%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $738,354.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $480,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,322,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GPS opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is currently -24.12%.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.