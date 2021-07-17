Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to post sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $39.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.87 billion to $40.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.78 billion to $40.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.53.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.68 and a 12 month high of $128.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,151,558.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.