Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) to post sales of $67.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.42 million and the highest is $69.75 million. Computer Programs and Systems reported sales of $59.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $279.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.99 million to $283.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $299.63 million, with estimates ranging from $288.76 million to $306.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,054,592.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,916 shares of company stock worth $1,664,672 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,065,000 after purchasing an additional 95,199 shares during the period. Dumac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

