Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report sales of $22.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.43 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $96.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $107.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $203.59 million, with estimates ranging from $130.56 million to $259.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. The company’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

DCPH opened at $34.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

