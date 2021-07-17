Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Genmab A/S posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The firm had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 144.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 349,810 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

