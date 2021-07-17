Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.95. ICF International reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.66%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

ICFI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

In other ICF International news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICF International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in ICF International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ICF International by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICF International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.73. 48,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,362. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.04. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $60.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

