Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Liberty Broadband’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.31. Liberty Broadband posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 187.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $8.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liberty Broadband.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.20.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.30. 834,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,897. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 1.00. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 242.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 907.8% during the 1st quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,799,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,810,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $222,074,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 35.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

