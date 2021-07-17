Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210,000.00

Equities research analysts forecast that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will post $210,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $220,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $390,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $33.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMNL stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $103.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.79. Liminal BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

