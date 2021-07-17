Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.04. Range Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 340%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 37,533 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $517,204.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,472.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRC traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,449. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $17.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

