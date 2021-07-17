Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to report sales of $189.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $204.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.81 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $715.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $3,162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,188 shares of company stock worth $5,889,480 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,196,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,549,000 after acquiring an additional 84,143 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 669,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 415,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,701,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $440.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

