Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.79). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $833.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.