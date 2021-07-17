Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to Post -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the lowest is ($0.79). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.00). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $60,312.50. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $833.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.