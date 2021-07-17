Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will announce sales of $1.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 million and the highest is $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $2.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $7.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.41 million to $8.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,138 shares of company stock worth $3,661,486 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,400,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,569,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after purchasing an additional 893,092 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,206,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $16,380,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACRS opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $755.03 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.60. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

