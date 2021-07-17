Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Billion

Brokerages predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $7.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $8.04 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $32.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.01 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,040,000 after purchasing an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.82.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.