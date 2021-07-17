Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce $210.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $907.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 193,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $9,198,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,023,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,606,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 201,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $12,877,245.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,416,564 shares of company stock worth $76,882,867. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.