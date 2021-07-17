Zacks: Brokerages Expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to Post $2.09 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.39. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $4.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,026,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,293,000 after purchasing an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

