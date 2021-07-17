Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.99 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $21.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $24.08 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $16.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $129.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,188 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

