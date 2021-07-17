Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of GMRE stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

