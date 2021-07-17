Zacks: Brokerages Expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,904,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,014,091,000 after acquiring an additional 556,072 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PerkinElmer by 60.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,312,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $681,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,799 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in PerkinElmer by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,414,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,298,000 after acquiring an additional 271,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKI opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.69. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $108.93 and a one year high of $162.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.