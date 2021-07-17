Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.09 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post sales of $4.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $18.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $19.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $35.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $107.45 on Friday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter worth $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,053 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 392.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,731,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,521 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the first quarter worth $185,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

