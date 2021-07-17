Zacks: Brokerages Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

PQG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $14.68. 221,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,953. PQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.84.

In other PQ Group news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PQ Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 20,638 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 15,063 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

