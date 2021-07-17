Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to announce sales of $233.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $959.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $974.85 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of PBH opened at $51.46 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $53.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 769.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

