Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.23 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $38.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.60 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.