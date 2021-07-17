Zacks: Brokerages Expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $38.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.60 million and the lowest is $17.10 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $130.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

TBIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.26 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

