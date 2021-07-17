Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $128.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.