Zacks: Brokerages Expect Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.04 Million

Analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) will announce sales of $4.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Voyager Therapeutics reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.50 million to $26.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $23.20 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 736,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VYGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $128.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

