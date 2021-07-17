Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0395 on Top Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Zap has a market cap of $9.32 million and $36,178.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00049433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00820606 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Zap

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

