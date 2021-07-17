ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $131.36 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZB Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048618 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00013952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.93 or 0.00802380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ZB Token Coin Profile

ZB is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

