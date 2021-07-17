Zcoin One Day Volume Tops $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,719.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,898.09 or 0.05983986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.01388147 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00382933 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.08 or 0.00621333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.86 or 0.00390481 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.57 or 0.00294983 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.