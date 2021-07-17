Zealium Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. During the last week, Zealium has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Zealium has a market cap of $29,157.29 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008697 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.49 or 0.00227491 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,639,635 coins and its circulating supply is 16,639,635 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

