Zeepin Trading Up 7.5% Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $317,208.58 and $79,454.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00039437 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00105021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00145902 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,107.60 or 0.99895514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

