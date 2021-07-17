Zel (ZEL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00300193 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00117955 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00157477 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002023 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

